Cottonwood to discuss water, wastewater fee increases Tuesday

Tuesday, the Cottonwood City Council will discuss rate options for water and wastewater fees.

During a November work session, council directed staff to look at additional rate options, more specifically the city’s wastewater utility rates.

There have been several water rate committee meetings in the last 18 months.

In a study conducted by staff, they concluded “ … that small adjustments in years 2-5 over the next 5-year period would support the system’s operation and maintenance programs as well as equipment replacements at current or improved levels.”

Right now, the administrative rate for wastewater is $32 a month. Options include no change or a full funding change that would increase the rate to $56.75 by 2024.

A compromise staff is proposing is a multiyear plan that would “meet the town’s needs in the long run,” said Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin.



The three-year plan would make the rate by 2024 a couple dollars higher, but the increases wouldn’t be as abrupt. For example, in the five-year plan, the monthly rate for 2018 and 2019 would remain the same. Then it would increase by about $5 by 2020. By 2024, the monthly rate would be $58.85.

