Letter: Jodie Filardo an excellent choice as Clarkdale manager

Editor:

We have owned a business in the Town of Clarkdale for the past 21 years; it has been a wonderful home for our business. They welcomed us in Clarkdale. We have had multiple reasons for enjoying our location, from the beautiful views looking out the windows and doors of our building, to the many services we enjoy.

Jodie Filardo is one of the finalists for the town’s manager position. I first got to know Jodie when she contacted us to see if we would be interested in connecting with some of the entrepreneurial programs that are currently happening at ASU in her role as community development manager for the Town of Clarkdale. It did not take long to realize that Jodie knows people from all over the state, all over the country, and certainly all over our Valley. She would make an outstanding town manager with all of her connections and creative problem-solving skills.



Sadly, Gayle Mabery is leaving the position after 21 years and the finance manager is also leaving. Jodie Filardo, with her current connections and knowledge of the town as the director of Community Development, would be able to immediately step up and assume responsibilities to expand her work and dedication to the Town of Clarkdale.



Jodie has a history of supporting the economy’s in the Verde Valley. Since that road trip with Jodie to ASU, we have participated in her efforts to bring Broadband to the Valley. She and her husband joined a group with us to donate our time mentoring and inspiring youth.



We have connected in Verde Valley Leadership, through the work of VVREO, and have had multiple reasons to interact discussing community development, roads, and planning in the town.



Her vision to “make it better” has inspired me and many of the other people she comes in contact with to try and do the same.



Please come to the Open House in Clarkdale, meet the candidates and provide thoughtful feedback to the town on whomever you believe would be the best individual for the town manager position.

The Town of Clarkdale is hosting an open house in the auditorium on April 17th, 2019 to meet the final candidates for the manager of the Town of Clarkdale. The event is in the auditorium and runs from 6-8 p.m.

Norela Harrington

Bent River Machine Inc.

Clarkdale