Letter: Please share your views on new road with VerdeDISConnect.com

Editor:

I recently spoke with a friend who lives in the Village of Oak Creek and asked him if he had heard about the Verde Connect Project being proposed by Yavapai County. He said he was familiar with it and just looked at me and said, “Why”? That is exactly the response I have heard from others about this proposed project of a bridge/connector road.

What seems apparent to me is that no one is talking about how to solve the current problem “bottleneck” intersections that exist in Cottonwood, Cornville and Sedona. The proposed Verde Connect project will only add to the existing problems and does nothing to alleviate them.

We have a new highway (260), which will receive the finishing touches soon and it seems to be moving traffic in a good way. This road improvement has gone over budget and if you are watching your pocketbooks, this newly proposed project will present another tax burden for us all.

I have been fortunate to be a part of an opposing group of fine folks who are called VerdeDISConnect ( Verde DISConnect.com). We welcome your feedback on our website and also invite you to come out and visit with us about this proposed road project and how it will impact each and every resident of Yavapai County.

We will be giving a presentation to the Camp Verde Town Council on April 17th. We are also having a Road Block Party, April 20th from 9 am to 2 pm at the intersection of Middle Verde Road and North Middle Verde Drive. We look forward to meeting you and discussing your ideas and concerns about this proposed road project.

Denise Gould

Camp Verde