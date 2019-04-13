Obituary: Carl Wayne Hudson, Sr. 1939-2019

CARL WAYNE HUDSON, SR. Born July 6, 1939, passed March 29, 2019. Carl was born in Electra, Texas. Joined the Navy in 1957 serving on the USS Midway.

He met and married his wife of 53 years, Velma (Clark) Hudson, in San Manuel, Arizona, where he worked as a supervisor for Magma/BHP underground mine.



Carl is survived by his wife (Velma); children Carl Jr (Kelly), Boerne, Texas, Thomas (Becky), Dewey, Veanna (Ty) Pebworth Cornville; six grandchildren Alayna, Matthew, Texas, Brook, Ethan, Cornville and Trena, Jesse, Dewey.



Proceeded in death by son William Hudson.





Information provided by survivors.