Obituary: Peggy Joyce Cook 1933-2019

Peggy Joyce Cook, a resident of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away on March 31, 2019, in Surprise, Arizona, following a short illness.

She is survived by daughters; Shawn A. Bransford and Shiva D. Hardee, and their families including six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.



Born Peggy Joyce Minear on January 30, 1933, in Midland, Texas, Peggy was an only child. She graduated from Midland High School in 1950 and attended the University of Colorado, where she excelled in piano, voice and music studies.

She married Brooks M. Zeigler, Jr. who became a petroleum engineer in 1953. Thus, the family lived in Venezuela one year, and in Saudi Arabia three years. Returning to Midland, Texas, in 1966 Peggy attended secretarial college and worked for the Better Business Bureau for two years before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where she was drawn because of the art community.

There she became active in real estate and earned her Broker’s license. In 1970 she moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico. She developed a knack for finding the perfect house for her clients.

Later she became involved in the life insurance and securities business for 12 years. She then became involved in various multi-level marketing companies. Always the entrepreneur, she enjoyed these ventures, building her teams and serving her clients, and most importantly, adding new friends.



Peggy was always creative and artistic, enjoying crafts, painting, and similar activities. Much later in her life (age 80), Peggy started painting classes in Sedona, Arizona.

She liked the area so much that she bought a house in Clarkdale. Soon she was renting rooms to the other painting students, and true to her love of new endeavors, became a much-loved vacation rental host.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 889 First South Street in Historic Clarkdale, Arizona, at 10 a.m.

Extra parking is available on the street. Following the service, a reception will be held in Parish Hall at the same location.



Please share your stories of Peggy at www.simplycremationaz.com.



If you would like to share your experiences of Peggy during the service, please contact Shawn Bransford at christloves1954@gmail.com by April 16 so that we may add your name to the program.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PBS.



Arrangements are under the direction of Simply Cremation in Surprise, Arizona.





Information provided by survivors.