School district consolidation bill takes another step forward

Thursday, the school district consolidation bill, Senate Bill 1073, passed House Committee of the Whole and its third read in the House of Representatives on a 53-7 vote.

The bill was amended to include an emergency clause.

A key provision of SB 1073 allows the successor school district “that results from that unification or consolidation” would automatically continue to participate in the community’s career and technical education program – Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education – in the same manner as the former school district that was unified or consolidated.

Should the proposed consolidation of the Mingus Union and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school districts go to voters in the November election, it has been determined that votes from each of the three partnering districts – Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union – would be counted separately.

The bill will now go back to the Senate for concurrence. It could be signed by Gov. Doug Ducey as early as next week, according to Yavapai County Superintendent Tim Carter.