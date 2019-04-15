The art of possibilities’ David Lash to present “Shareholders” at ARC Gallery in Old Town

ARC Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood is featuring a new series of paintings by Flagstaff artist David Lash called the “Shareholders”

“The ‘Shareholders’ in the art depict an amazing collection of wildlife who share their home with us,” said Lash, who for years served as an art instructor at Mingus Union High School. “When I was a child, picture books of animals held a special fascination. Captured between the pages images of wildness and mystery gave legs to my youthful imagination. Being in that moment, suspended above all judgement, I was free to practice the art of possibilities. Is it not possible that the same life igniting spark within us is shared with all life?”

Lash’s “Shareholders” show will open April 20, with receptions for the artist planned April 20, and April 26, 5-8 p.m. both days.

The show runs through May.

“Please come and share with me your insights and experiences with wildlife,” said Lash.

From the artist’s website

“Most love stories begin with an infatuation. Mine began in the autumn of my early childhood. Under a pile of freshly raked leaves I buried that naiveté that is natural to someone who has not yet loved. Looking up through the leaves, smelling the ripeness of that season’s fallen beauty, I was captured and began my journey to better understand nature through art.

“Nature, like art, is neutral; how deeply a person is moved by either speaks to the knowledge, understanding, and love one brings to it. A poem in a foreign language will not elicit an emotion, but knowledge and familiarity can bring deep feeling.

“I have worked in oil, gouache, watercolor, but my medium of choice is acrylic. I prefer to work on a wood panel rather than canvas because I have more control over the surface texture. My pallette is a simple Tupperware (egg tray). I use water as my paint medium. I paint from my own experiences, but do use original photographs for my references. I long ago traded in my hunting bow for a camera.

“The process is difficult to explain and I am not sure of it myself. I know that through my many outdoor activities I am recharged and the need for adventure is fulfilled and from such experiences of mystery and wildness come visions of paintings.”

The Arizona Regional Ceramics and Contemporary Fine Art Gallery is located at 747 North Main Street, in Old Town Cottonwood. 928-202-9070. Tuesday- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

David Lash 928-814-6167

Davidglash@gmail.com