Artistic Environment: Sedona Open Studios Tour April 26-28

Working artists in the Verde Valley will open their private studios to the public for the 16th annual Sedona Spring Open Studios Tour April 26-28.

This biannual self-guided event is presented by the Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) and is always free to the public. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28.

The tour’s co-chairs, clay artist Mike Upp, and painter Julie Ronning Talbot, are counting the days until the spring tour kicks off.

“Astounding, gratifying, and exciting,” are words that both artists use to describe the phenomenal growth of the Open Studios Tour from approximately 20 artists in the early days to 50 artists in the upcoming spring tour.

The SVAC Tour has built a reputation as a wonderful weekend for art lovers to visit with professional artists in their working studios, as well as an opportunity to purchase art while enjoying the beautiful landscape of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

Past tour visitors have reported that one of the distinct pleasures of shopping on the studio tour is spending time with the wide variety of artists who offer a personal look at how and where their work is made.

Open Studios’ co-chair Mike Upp explained that artists enjoy demonstrating their creative processes as they share their workspaces and, more importantly, make that special and personal connection with buyers and visitors alike.

“For the visitor, the Open Studios experience invites the artwork to speak much more intimately to them as it provides an opportunity to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the creative process,” said Upp, adding that a major appeal of such an experience is the chance to buy gorgeous, one-of-a-kind and locally produced artwork directly from the artist. “The wide range of style, quality, and art forms is a testament to the thriving vitality of the arts community in Sedona and the beautiful Verde Valley.”

This coming spring, there will be 50 artists participating in Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood, and Clarkdale.

Open Studios visitors agree that the tour is a way to experience the creative process as a real hands-on learning event, with the invitation to watch demonstrations as a top draw.

“There’s really no way not to be charmed, beguiled and thrilled with something different, in whatever your favorite medium is — be it glass, ceramics, pottery, sculpture, jewelry, painting, drawings, digital art, photography, fiber, weaving, mixed media, silks…it’s all here,” Talbot and Upp promise.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona.

For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, please visit the SVAC website: sedonaartistscoalition.org.

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational and charitable organization. This inclusive organization welcomes artists at all levels and encourages creativity, community, and camaraderie.

Benefits of membership include promotion of your artwork on our website, opportunities to showcase your art, the Open Studios Tour, social events and networking possibilities.

For more information, please contact Mike Upp at mjupp10@gmail.com or 503-789-4437.