Bella Vita Ristorante features Dan Vega on Saturday nights

Every Saturday night in April Bella Vita Ristorante features the talents of local musician and solo performer Dan Vega.

Dan is one of the most popular musicians in the Sedona musical circuit.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

His original songs capture the feel of the full gamut of human emotions. He is a pleasure to watch play and sing -- a true professional and audience pleaser.

Dan draws his energy from years of Classical and Jazz saxophone training and performance, cutting his teeth as a guitarist in the Buffalo, New York, and Austin, Texas, blues scenes, and as a featured performer aboard cruise ships across the Caribbean.

Dan’s next gig date for Bella Vita Ristorante is Saturday, April 20, 6-9 p.m., in the restaurant’s Gold Room.

Wednesday, April 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., singer/songwriter Brian Peterman performs. Brian is a crowd pleasure with a bountiful selection of songs from the 60’s and 70’s peppered with memorable original tunes.

Brian will also perform Friday, April 19, from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, April 21, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Tuesday, April 23, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bella Vita now has cocktail hours 4-6 p.m. daily.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.