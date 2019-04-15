‘Chef Joe’ to dish up culinary creation for Muse Gallery

Arizona’s rising star chef, Joe Rodger, is making waves in the Verde Valley. Chef Joe is an acclaimed Arizona chef, most recently of Shift in Flagstaff and The Kitchen in Boulder.

Chef Joe specializes in charcuterie and preservation techniques, but he takes particular pride sourcing local ingredients and utilizing whole plants.

So, when The Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, asked him to partner with them for an exclusive culinary experience as part of their IndieGoGo campaign, he didn’t hesitate.

Chef Joe is an artist after all, his creations are not only layered with delicious flavors, but they are an exquisite celebration of ingredients, presentation, and color.

In partnership with The Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood, Chef Joe will serve up eight courses of art-inspired, small plate culinary creations, one time only, April 27. This Art Underground Event is nearly sold out. The team at The Muse is beyond thrilled by the interest in this creative pairing.

Visit our IndieGoGo to snag yourself the last seat at the chef’s table. www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-muse-in-otc-art-gallery-community

If you miss out on this, the fun is not over. For an incredible weekend of art and music,visit the Muse Art Gallery grand opening May 3-5.

The Muse Art Gallery is located in Suite A of Old Town Center for the Arts, 735 N. Main St., in Old Town Cottonwood.