Cottonwood Main Stage presents 420 Bash with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol

Saturday, April 20, Main Stage presents a grand “420 Bash with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol.”

Local favorites, and reggae-soul-trip hop masters, the guys of Rebel Sol always put on a great show full of killer music and dancing vibes.



Although it’s origins are unclear, the number 420, and subsequent calendar date, have been historically used in reference to smoking marijuana. 420, or April 20, is now a day to celebrate responsibly and a little reggae music is one of the best ways to do that.



This show is sponsored by Cottonwood’s own Smoke N’ Thingz which will be selling $4 show tickets for presale to avoid the door charge of $5.



Presale tickets can also be purchased at Main Stage or any members of Rebel Sol up until the day of the show for $4 as well. Put on some dancing shoes and grab a friend, but please leave the weed at home. This is a 21 and over event that starts at 9 p.m..

Friday, April 19, Main Stage welcomes DJ ill.Ego back to the stage. Local favorite, DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs.



Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover. Music starts at 9 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.