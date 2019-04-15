Kudos logo

Free bird walks extended at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot national monuments

Originally Published: April 15, 2019 12:22 p.m.
Due to popularity, bird walks will continue through the month of May at Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot National Monument.

On the first and third Saturdays, walks will take place from 8:00am-10am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic Area. Bird walks at Montezuma Well are rated easy-moderate.

On the second and fourth Saturdays, walks will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument in Tavasci Marsh. Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot.

Bird walks at Tavasci Marsh are rated moderate-strenuous.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven. Most walks average about 2-2.5 miles in length.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.

For further information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.

For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.