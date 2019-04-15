Free bird walks extended at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot national monuments

Due to popularity, bird walks will continue through the month of May at Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot National Monument.

On the first and third Saturdays, walks will take place from 8:00am-10am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic Area. Bird walks at Montezuma Well are rated easy-moderate.

On the second and fourth Saturdays, walks will take place from 8-10 a.m. at Tuzigoot National Monument in Tavasci Marsh. Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot.



Bird walks at Tavasci Marsh are rated moderate-strenuous.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven. Most walks average about 2-2.5 miles in length.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock.



For further information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale.



For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi.