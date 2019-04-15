Gadded Shartse monks to create healing sand mandala in Sedona

The Gadded Shartse Monks will soon be in Sedona to create a healing sand mandala. Goldenstein Gallery has supported the monks and the creation of several mandalas being created in Sedona as their ongoing support of art as a healing medium.

The creation of a sand mandala is one of the most ancient and revered Tibetan traditions. They will be creating the Maitreya mandala, a Bodhisattva whose name is derived from the Sanskrit word “maitri” meaning “Boundless Love and Kindness.”

Visitors may come to Unity of Sedona to watch the Sand Mandala take shape, to learn more about Tibetan art, or to just sit and meditate. Renowned Artist Sherab Khandro will be also painting in Residence at L’Auberge de Sedona daily during this event.

The sand mandalas greatly inspire the sacred art created by Shey Khandro. Mandala means literally “that which extracts the essence.” According to Buddhist scripture, sand mandalas transmit positive energies to the environment and to the people who view them.

As part of their United States Tour, the Gaden Shartse Monks will be at “Unity Church in West Sedona creating this beautiful and sacred sand mandala from Sunday, April 21 through Friday, April 26.



The closing Ceremony will begin at Unity at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 with the Disbursement of The Sand Ceremony at 12:30 p.m. at L’Auberge de Sedona to bless and purify the environment and all beings. This ceremony will be followed by a fund raising “Lunch with the Monks” creek side at L’Auberge.

A tradition dating back over a thousand years, these specially trained monks use metal tubes filled with colored sand, creating a detailed, two-dimensional sand painting. Prayers are said throughout the making of the mandala.

A mandala’s healing power extends to the whole world even before it is swept up and dispersed into flowing water -- a further expression of sharing the mandala’s blessings with all.

Painter and sculptor Sherab “Shey” Khandro is one of a handful of early western artists to receive formal training from Buddhist masters in exile in the US, bringing forth traditional sacred art in the way it has been done in Tibet for centuries. A mandala of sorts, every act around the creation of her work is imbued with intention.



Her paintings resonate with purpose; she begins to bring it forth by blessing her canvas. Then using the neo-impressionist style of pointillism tiny dots of color create vibrant imagery, every dot is offered as a blessing to end suffering in the world.

The power of presence can be viscerally felt in her work and flows into paintings and also encompasses her sculpture and intentional jewelry line.



Shey Khandro was also the sacred arts director for the creation of the Amitabha Stupa in West Sedona.

She sees her art as an invitation and says, “Each one of us is a vibrant, pulsating center of creation, every thought, every word, every deed setting energy in motion.”

The most recent piece in her best-selling international jewelry line, “Lotus in the Heart,” is a symbol of our blossoming consciousness. The Lotus Heart pendant was inspired by a guided meditation lead regularly by Khandro, “inviting us to envision the awakening of our own conscious in the form of a lotus. Breathing in, we expand our hearts. Pouring forth Love and regard, we embrace all living things.”

Sherab “Shey” Khandro will be painting in residence at L’Auberge de Sedona from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday April 22-Thursday April 25.

There will also be a special exhibit of her paintings showing at the renowned resort.

For information about additional events with the Gaden Shartse Monks please visit www.SacredArtsofTibetTour.org.



For information about Unity of Sedona please visit www.UnityOfSedona.com. For information on the “Lunch with the Monks” please visit

Goldenstein Gallery is located at 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.