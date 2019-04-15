Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Chaperone’ premiere April 19-24

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the crowd sensation “The Chaperone” April 19-24 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

From the creator of “Downton Abbey” comes the crowd-pleaser “The Chaperone” starring Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson, Victoria Hill and Blythe Danner.



It debuted to rave audience reviews at the recent Sedona International Film Festival and is returning to Sedona by popular demand.

Louise Brooks the 1920s silver screen sensation who never met a rule she didn’t break, epitomized the restless, reckless spirit of the Jazz Age. But, just a few years earlier, she was a 15-year-old student in Wichita, Kansas for whom fame and fortune were only dreams. When the opportunity arises for her to go to New York to study with a leading dance troupe, her mother (Victoria Hill) insists there be a chaperone. Norma Carlisle (Elizabeth McGovern), a local society matron who never broke a rule in her life, impulsively volunteers to accompany Louise (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York for the summer.



Why does this utterly conventional woman do this? What happens to her when she lands in Manhattan with an unusually rebellious teenager as her ward? And, which of the two women is stronger, the uptight wife-and-mother or the irrepressible free spirit? It’s a story full of surprises — about who these women really are, and who they eventually become.

Based on Laura Moriarty’s beloved New York Times best-selling novel, “The Chaperone” reunites the writer (Oscar-winner Julian Fellowes), director (Michael Engler) and star (Elizabeth McGovern) of “Downton Abbey” for an immersive and richly emotional period piece. The film also stars Campbell Scott, Géza Röhrig, Miranda Otto, Robert Fairchild, and Blythe Danner.

“The Chaperone” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre April 19-24. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 19, 20 and 21; and 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, April 22 and 24.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.