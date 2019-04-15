The Northern Arizona Blues Alliance presents the Sedona Red Rockin Blues Festival, April 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Posse Grounds Amphitheater in Sedona.

This free event features some of Northern Arizona’s finest Blues artists in a beautiful park setting with Sedona’s signature red rocks in full view.

Founded in 2014, the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance’s mission is “to promote, teach, and advance Blues music through networking with fans, musicians, entertainment venues, promoters, other music and civic organizations and the community-at-large throughout the Sedona/Verde Valley, Prescott, and Flagstaff areas.”

Each year in October, NAZBA hosts the local IBC in Clarkdale, AZ, where the band and solo/duo competition winners go on to compete in Memphis’s IBC, the premier Blues Foundation event.

For the last 36 years, winners of the local band and solo/duo local competitions from 125 U.S Blues Foundation affiliates and 20 countries descend upon Memphis to compete for the coveted IBC title.

Our lineup features many of performers who have competed and or won their local competition in both the Phoenix Blues Society and NAZBA competitions, some making it to the semifinal round of Memphis competition.

The lineup features styles ranging from Americana and Swamp Blues, Chicago Blues, Jazz Blues, R&B style Blues, and Rock Blues.

Please bring your folding chairs, blankets, and sun shade, and come out for an hour or come for the day to this free event.

Beer and wine will be available, as well as the Farm A GoGo, food truck, so please leave your coolers at home. We’ll have some merchandise vendors there for you to browse, including NAZBA merchandise and memberships for sale, and a 50/50 raffle.

This is also pet friendly environment too with our friends from the Verde Valley Humane Society bringing some of their furry friends for your adoption consideration! NAZBA is a 501 c (3) corporation and proceeds from all our events go to support local Blues musicians and to further promote Blues as an American art form.

LINEUP:

Noon 12:50 – Jacqui Foreman (solo guitarist)

Open up and feel this original artist as she brings a raw, dynamic and old soul collection of original songs and sounds as well as creatively crafted unique versions of well known and loved cover songs. Jacqui’s beautiful voice and style will truly make you fall in love with the magic of music as she effortlessly weaves elements of Folk, Rock, Blues, Jazz, Soul and Pop, capturing your ears and your hearts! Jacqui won the 2018 NAZBA IBC competition and competed in the Memphis IBC in 2019.

1-1:50 p.m. – Big Daddy D (guitarist) and the Dynamites w/Ray DeSylvester (harp)

A high energy band blending American roots, rock, soul, rhythm & blues to create an up tempo, house rockin’ sound that will keep the dance floor filled. Darryl opened for Buddy Guy in 2018 at the Colorado River Blues Festival and has represented both the Phoenix Blues Society and NAZBA in the Memphis IBC in 2008 and 2015. Ray DeSylvester competed as a solo NAZBA artist representing NAZBA in the Memphis competition in 2014. Joining Big Daddy D and Ray are the power rhythm section of Roger Smith, a regular with the Tommy Dukes Band, and Dr. Bob Sellani, NAZBA Verde Valley Area VP, and 4 time IBC competitor and semifinalist.

2-2:50 p.m., Tommy Dukes Band

Tommy Dukes was born in 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His mother, Mary McGilberry, moved to Winslow so his stepfather could work for the Nagel Lumber & Timber Company.

In 1954, Mary sent Dukes and older brother Andrew one-way Greyhound Bus tickets to Winslow, where the family lived in a one-room house on Baca Street in the Southside neighborhood.

Dukes got his first guitar at age 13 from older brother Robert Evans, and the instrument became his constant companion.

Tommy was the first Northern Arizona musician to be inducted into the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame, which he considered “a great thrill.”

Tommy performed at the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Arkansas in 2005, the Memphis IBC 2007, and with notable artists such as Bobby “Blue” Bland, Lonnie Brooks, Tyrone Davis, John Lee Hooker, Little Anthony and the Imperials, and Joe Louis Walker.

3-3:50 p.m. – Bresnan Unplugged

Dan Bresnan (vocals/acoustic guitar) is an international recording artist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, as well as a revered luthier (Bresnan Guitars). His well acclaimed Bresnan Blues Band’s 2014 debut CD, “Party in My Backseat” has received rave reviews and has been in regular rotation on radio stations across Europe.

Dan’s performance and songwriting style is a fusion of folk rock, Americana, Roots, Blues, Classic Rock, influenced also by 40’s and 50’s pop standards. Dan is currently a member of A.S.C.A.P., the Guild of American Luthiers, and Chamber Music Sedona.

4-4:50 p.m. – Scott O’Neal Band (SOB)

Scotty, as his friends call him, is an accomplished Blues songwriter and guitarist and has been in the Arizona Blues circuit for many years. In addition to his NAZBA responsibilities, he is a Board member of the Arizona Blues Hall of Fame and responsible for organizing and hosting the NAZBA sponsored Sunday Blues Jam at the Windsock Lounge in Prescott, every other Sunday for the last year. The band includes Bob Sellani on drums, Dr. Tim on the keyboards, and Gary VanSlyke on bass, also a 2018 Memphis IBC competitor.

5-5:50 p.m. – Electric Swamp Poets

Electric Swamp Poets leader, Christian Michael Berry (Guitarist/Lead Vocalist) is a noted Record Producer, Session Player, Production Coordinator for both music and film, and Album Cover Artist.

He has lent his producing, and production coordination and session playing talents to such artists as Billy Preston, Stone Temple Pilots, Golden Earning, and The Hellecasters among others. He recently provided the cover art for Delbert McClinton’s Blind, Crippled & Crazy album. He is joined on this venture by Jerry DeLuca on drums, Jim Kelley on bass, and Dr. Tim on keyboards. Chris’s Duo, “The Electric Swamp Poets Duo,” with Don Whitcher, competed in the 2016 Memphis IBC.