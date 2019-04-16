Association breaks ground on rodeo arena

CAMP VERDE – At 8 years of age, Brynna Mulcaire enjoys barrel racing with her quarter horse named Shine.

Monday, Brynna watched as Camp Verde Arena Association board members broke ground on the new 35.81-acre rodeo grounds just to the east of the new Camp Verde Sports Complex on SR 260, just east of McCracken Lane.

“She wants to ride her horse at the new arena,” said arena association board member Kristi Mulcaire of her daughter. “She’s been riding a horse since before she could walk.”

On March 6, the Camp Verde Town Council unanimously voted to enter into a 25-year agreement to lease 35.81 acres to the Camp Verde Arena Association for its plans of a rodeo facility.

Monday, rodeo enthusiasts of all ages listened as the association’s president said that the groundbreaking was “a milestone that is the result of a collaborative planning effort” that required “hard work and coordination by many partners.”

“Fortunately, enough of you believed in and trusted each other to get us here today,” said Mary Phelps, the association’s president.

Phelps said Monday that late-summer or early fall is the association’s goal for having the rodeo grounds open.

“In the next few months, we will be building an amazing public facility that everyone can enjoy,” Phelps said.

The rodeo grounds will have two arenas, grandstands to seat as many as 2,500 people, stalls, parking and hookups for recreational vehicles.

Phelps said that the next step, now that dirt has officially been turned, is dealing with the infrastructure, and the clearing of the land.

A rodeo arena in Camp Verde means that the community’s rodeo enthusiasts “won’t have to travel as far” to compete, Mulcaire said.

“We can stay here, we can continue to provide the same opportunities to our children,” Mulcaire said. “They’ll be able to learn the same hard work and dedication hat it takes to live this lifestyle.”

According to Mulcaire, Camp Verde business Cross M Bladeworks will be doing much of the work, “as well as other small businesses.”

With the town’s youth rodeo and livestock group, as well as members of Camp Verde’s Council and Planning and Zoning Commission present, Phelps said the association’s goals for the new rodeo grounds “are to create a public economic, viable quality facility while preserving the natural character with a setting to contribute to the economic and social well-being of the greater Camp Verde and surrounding communities.”

