Sharks in the Verde

Sarah Ann Lesslie, left, of Chocolita is the first-place winner of the MoonshotAZ, Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch held at the Blazin’ M Ranch in Cottonwood Saturday. Competitors were given a set time to make their pitches to judges in the Shark Tank television show-inspired event. The five finalists made pitches to the judges at Blazin’ M on Saturday. They were chosen from the original 21 contestants. Pictured (from left), former television Shark Tank contestant Kiersten Hathcock, Verde Valley Pioneer Pitch contestants Sarah Ann Lesslie, Anita Marcus, Ashley Paisano, Karen Russell, Joshua Vailokaitis and emcee Scott Hadcock. The event was presented by the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization. VVN/Vyto Starinskas. Sarah Ann Lesslie photo/courtesy.