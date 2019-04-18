18 pounds of meth hidden in vehicle found after K9 Alert

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office K9 deputies found 18 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 3.

K9 deputies stopped a silver Nissan Altima for an equipment violation just north of Interstate 17 at the Orme/Dugas ramp in Yavapai County at 10:30 p.m. that night, according to YCSO. The driver, David Tienda-Calixtro provided an identification card from Mexico and seemed “extremely nervous,” said YCSO Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn. Tienda-Calixtro was not licensed to drive.

While talking to Tienda-Calixtro, the officer started to suspect there were drugs in the vehicle. Tienda-Calixtro consented to a search of his vehicle, according to YCSO.

At first, the search did not reveal any contraband but one of the K9s, Maximus, directed the officer to the rear passenger door area. The officer then used a video scope camera and located a hidden compartment containing 18 one pound packages of methamphetamine.

Tienda-Calixtro was transported to the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde and booked on one charge of possession of controlled substance for sale. His bond is set at $400,000, according to YCSO.

“Our K9 team has additional significant seizures since the beginning of the month which will be shared in upcoming media releases,” D’Evelyn said. “The YCSO K9 team is now part of the Arizona Border Strike Task Force and charged with protecting Yavapai County from the influx of drugs. Not necessarily the case here, the K9 Team is now able to receive information on drug smuggling activity directly affecting Yavapai County from the Task Force’s web of law enforcement agencies.”