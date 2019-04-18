Camp Verde Business Alliance fills board positions

CAMP VERDE – Until bylaws are rewritten and voted on by its members, the Camp Verde Business Alliance cannot elect a president, or a vice president.

This is what the alliance board’s April 15 minutes state.

With the Camp Verde Business Alliance “attempting to move into federal nonprofit status,” the board “opted to clean up all the documents. Because we have legal counsel,” said Sheri Hauser, the alliance’s chairman. “After the revision, we can go back to the other names.”

The board did fill several positions on its board at the April 15 meeting. Appointments included legal counsel and compliance (Timothy Remick), secretary (Shannon Wolfe), treasurer (Jill Valdez), events (Amy Finley), chamber transition (Bill Jump), education (Wolfe), marketing (John Smoley), social media (Smoley and Hauser) and membership (Valdez).

According to Camp Verde Business Alliance bylaws, new board members are elected each year.

The Camp Verde Business Alliance board of directors holds its regular meeting the last Monday of each month at the Camp Verde Community Library.

The alliance’s next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 22.

According to the April 15 minutes, the alliance’s board of directors will meet at JT Bistro at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 6