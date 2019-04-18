Letter: Cottonwood at risk of having airport that is not user-friendly

Editor:

Since 1999, AZ law has required all Az Realtors to disclose vicinity of airports on their pre-purchase disclosure forms. Did not these people know there was an airport nearby?

Many people don’t realize the revenue created by the airport is a boon to the entire community and is primarily paid for by the federal government and fuel taxes paid at the pump for aviation fuel.

Cottonwood has one of the lowest fuel prices in the State for aircraft. Many of the outlying pilots fly into Cottonwood to take advantage of these good prices. If the city puts on any fees this would negate the money saved by buying fuel. I can tell you I wouldn’t go to Cottonwood, but would take my fuel business to Sedona or Williams.

Cottonwood has some unique attractions that are as easily accessed from your airport but the handling charges would offset the cost of a rental car from Sedona or one of the other outlying airports.

Thus people would probably stay overnight in the city where they rented the car. Think of what you would do in this scenario. I suspect it would influence your city’s tourism and drive down transient business.

Besides who would be around to collect the fees? 16 hour a day annual coverage would be $61,320 at the current minimum wage without labor burden. And what if they did touch and go’s? No way to collect. Per your own stats you handle 29 transient operations a day. (airnav.com)

I would guess that the biggest drawback would be you get a reputation of a not user friendly town/airport.

That reputation would take weeks to get out and years to rectify. If you don’t want our business, it’s no big deal to take it elsewhere.

Steve Allen

Air Operations Program Manager

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office