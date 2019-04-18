Mingus softball outscores Lee Williams 38-6 in doubleheader

Mingus Union softball closed out the regular season in style with a couple routs of Lee Williams.

The No. 5 Marauders swept a doubleheader against the No. 31 Volunteers, winning 15-6 and 23-0 on Tuesday at home.

“I thought it was good,” Mingus head coach John Brown said. “The first game we were a little sluggish, I think they were kinda thinking about Senior Night, they didn’t play as well as they probably could have, but the second game they obviously played very well so I’m happy with them.”

Senior Maddie Bejarano led the way in the first game with three RBIs. Juniors Jordyn Cromer and Dylan Sweeney also had multiple RBIs, each getting a pair.

Bejarano hit a home run and a double and senior Lexi Ough, Cromer, senior Lacey Saravo, freshman Mackenzie Figy and sophomore Tabitha Freeman each had doubles.

In the nightcap, Mingus Union scored two runs in the first, eight in the second, two in the third and 11 in the fourth.

Bejarano recorded seven RBIs, Jasmine Shults had four RBIs and went 5-for-5 from the plate and Saravo and senior Ashley McCracken had a pair of RBIs.

Bejarano had a home run and a triple, Shults two doubles and freshman Alexis Ayersman, senior Paige Bartel and Sweeney each hit a double.

The doubleheader wins extended the Marauders’ winning streak to four games. They also swept a two game home and home set with No. 19 Flagstaff, winning 5-4 in Cottonwood last Thursday.

“The second Flagstaff game was a closer game than it should be but to get a victory was what we were looking for, to be able to come back and fight through it, even though it was a close game — I don’t feel like it should have been as close as it was — but it was a good game and they got a W out of it, so it’s all we needed this time of year,” Brown said.

The Marauders wrapped up Grand Canyon play with a 10-2 record. They finished second but as of press time have the second most region wins of any 4A team.

Brown said the region play was pretty good for the Marauders.

“We had an upset game obviously against Bradshaw that was a little ugly when we played them close both other times and then the lose to Coconino’s a tough one to swallow, it probably cost us the regional championship but other than that I think that they should that they were one of if not the best team in the region,” Brown said.

Tuesday’s double dip was the last regular season home games for six seniors.

“They’re everything,” Brown said. “We got six seniors on the team and they’re all starters, they’re all impact players we got a good group of young kids coming up behind them but this group is very special and they proved that. Their stats are amazing and they come through every time in every game, it’s always somebody, so they’re gonna be missed.”

The Marauders are competing at the Spring Jamboree in Las Vegas this week before the state tournament.

“It’s very tough,” Brown said. “That’s the reason we do it late in the season, we go up there and play teams from all over the country that we’re not going to see and they’re really good teams and it’ll get us prepared for a state tournament when we see good competition.”

UP NEXT

The Marauders should be hosting a game in the first round of the state tournament on Apr. 30 at 4 p.m.