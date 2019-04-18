Smooth ride: ADOT begins final phase of SR 260 road work

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Arizona Department of Transportation began the completion phase of its SR 260 road widening and improvements project, as workers began paving turn lanes both west and east on the nine-mile stretch of road between I-17 and Thousand Trails Road.

In an April 17 press release at the ADOT website, drivers should “plan for delays as crews apply final paving to the new four-lane divided highway between Camp Verde and Cottonwood, west of I-17.”

Though the $62 million project was mostly completed by October 2018, Arizona Department of Transportation went “into winter shutdown” once workers finished construction of seven roundabout intersections with two lanes in each direction separated by a median, and a new bridge constructed over Cherry Creek near Cherry Creek Road.

Traffic along SR 260 was diverted both eastbound and westbound into one lane, with posted speed limit signs from 55 mph to 45 mph to 35 mph in the work zones. Though the project is scheduled for completion in early June, this work and other final project elements will require the lane closures and reduced speeds through the end of June.

After the highway’s final paving is complete, crews will complete recessed pavement markings, surface coating on roundabouts and roadway shoulders and rumble strips, according to the ADOT press release.

For more information on the SR 260 road widening project, visit azdot.gov/SR260widening.

How to drive around roundabouts

The modern roundabout is a type of raised intersection with no traffic lights. It is designed to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.

By understanding what a modern roundabout is and how it works, motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians can travel through intersections easier and more safely.

As you enter a roundabout, remember two key points:

-Never merge. The right of way is observed at the yield sign. Motorists already in the roundabout have the right of way. You must slow down or stop to yield to traffic approaching from the left. Wait for a gap in traffic, then carefully proceed into the roundabout.

-Go slow. Slow down to 15-25 mph when entering. Let vehicles already circulating go ahead. Obey all one-way signs. Watch for pedestrians, bicyclists, emergency vehicles and large vehicles.

For multiple-lane usage, follow these guidelines depending on traffic patterns:

For right-hand turns, travel in the right-hand lane and use your turn signal. For left-hand turns, travel in the left-hand lane and use your turn signal. For continuing forward, remain in the same lane you entered. For missed exits, circle around the roundabout again.

--Arizona Department of Transportation