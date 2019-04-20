100 candles for Jerome Elks Lodge

On April 6th, the Jerome Elks Lodge #1361 celebrated its 100th anniversary of serving the communities in the Verde Valley, which includes Jerome, Clarkdale, Cottonwood and Camp Verde. There were 185 members and guests were on hand to join in the celebration, including Arizona Elks State President Mike Murphy and his wife Debra, as well as guests from other lodges throughout the state. Special Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Jerry Grimes presented a Grand Exalted Ruler Special Citation to Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer, for 100 years of Meritorious Service to the Community. From left: Special Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Jerry Grimes, Exalted Ruler Janet Leuer and Trustee Chairman Jim Plas.