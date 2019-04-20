Arizona Humanities Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit comes to Verde Valley

Friends of the Verde River has partnered with the Camp Verde Community Library to bring the Arizona Humanities Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit to the Verde Valley.

This national exhibit comes to the Verde Valley Aug. 24 to Oct. 6, hosted at the Camp Verde Community Library.

A Water/Ways supporting event, “Visions of the Verde” is an all-media juried visual art exhibition that will feature artworks that depict, address, celebrate or are otherwise influenced by the Verde Watershed.

All explorations and interpretations of this theme and all media, styles, and techniques are encouraged to apply.

Artists from across the state are invited to submit art about the Verde Watershed to the juried, “Visions of the Verde” exhibit with up to three artwork images.

A full exhibit prospectus is available on the Friends website at, https://verderiver.org/Water/Ways/.

Many partners are working together to develop community events and complementary exhibits, host public programs, and facilitate educational initiatives to deepen people’s understanding about what water means culturally, socially and spiritually in the Verde Valley.

Partners include the Yavapai Apache Nation, Yavapai College, Keep Sedona Beautiful, Camp Verde Community Library, and Friends of the Verde River.

Events in development include an Arizona Humanities Speaker Series held at multiple venues, a film screening of Viva la Verde, presented simultaneously at multiple locations, in addition to the Verde Watershed themed art exhibit, “Visions of the Verde” opening in August at the Yavapai College Verde Art Gallery.

About the Arizona Water Ways Exhibition

The Arizona tour of Water/Ways is a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution. The Smithsonian has partnered with Arizona Humanities, Walton Sustainability Solutions Initiatives, and the School of Historical, Philosophical and Religious Studies at Arizona State University to bring the exhibit to Arizona. Water/Ways will tour 12 Arizona rural communities starting in June 2018 and will conclude in March 2020.

Water/Ways explores the endless motion of the water cycle, its effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at political and economic efforts to ensure access to water and explores how human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways to protect water resources and renew our relationship with the natural environment.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, Water/Ways will serve as a community meeting place to convene conversations about water’s impact on American culture.

About Friends of the Verde River

Friends of the Verde River, (Friends), is a purpose driven community benefit organization and 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Friends envisions a healthy, free-flowing Verde River and tributaries that support our unique environment, a vibrant economy, and quality of life for future generations. www.VerdeRiver.org