Camp Verde council approves water truck purchase

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde’s town council voted 7-to-0 to approve the purchase of a new water truck for its wastewater division.
The 2,000-gallon truck, according to Town Manager Russ Martin, would be “a huge efficiency and cost savings” for the Town.
According to the Town’s April 17 agenda packet, the 2014 International Durastar 4300 would allow the town’s wastewater division to “better utilize our larger vacuum/jetter truck by keeping it in the field, instead of returning to the nearest fire hydrant or wastewater plant to refill every 1,000 gallons.”
The truck will cost the town $49,900, as well as applicable tax, license and fees, which is money Martin also said is “set aside from the current budget.”
The new truck would save the town approximately 60 miles a day on the larger truck and 4-6 man hours a day.
Martin also said that the truck is not required to be operated by a driver with a commercial driver’s license – CDL – which means that “more staff and others can help get sewer lines cleaned.”
