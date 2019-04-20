Jerome renews contract with town attorney

Jerome Town Council renewed a services professional agreement with their attorney, Bill Sims of Sims Murray Ltd. Thursday during a special meeting.

Sims’ contract will be extended another year at the same rate and terms.

Sims’ rate is $195 an hour, according to staff.



Council Member Mandy Worth said she was “very confident” with Sims’ rate.

According to the agreement, some of Sims’ responsibilities include drafting ordinances and resolutions, negotiating contracts, reviewing meeting agendas and minutes as well as legal advice.

Sims is an independent contractor to the town, not an employee. Sims also serves as the attorney for Camp Verde, Globe, Safford and Tusayan.



Town Manager Candace Gallagher said Sims is one of the best attorney’s she has worked with in her two decades of service in local government.

Jerome denies purchase of new parking spaces

Jerome Town Council shot down an offer to purchase seven parking spaces for $175,000 Thursday during a special meeting.

According to staff, Christopher Segretti notified the town that he plans to sell an area the town is currently leasing for public parking on UVX Road at the Jerome Avenue intersection.

The previous council already considered purchasing this property and allocated $125,000 in the 2018-19 budget.

But the current council decided to pass on the offer.

The price “seems excessive” said Vice Mayor Sage Harvey.

Council Member Mandy Worth agreed.

“This sounds like a lot of money for what that is,” she said. “I know this is Jerome and parking is such a big deal at such a premium, but I also know that parcel we are talking about ... I don’t know what else would be done with it.”



Gallagher said if the town opts not to buy the parcel, it’s likely that the spaces will be sold to another business that would still use the spaces as parking. But it may be private.