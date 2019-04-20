Letter: Outstanding job by Mingus’ James Ball and cast of NEWSIES

Editor:
Congrats again to the MUHS Theater Program for their joyous production of NEWSIES.
Kudos to Director James Ball and the talented cast headed by the wonderful Alex Lloyd.
A special shout out for the comic, touching performances of Joana Wesling as Katherine Plumber, Liam McLean as Crutchy, Preston Chalmers as Davey and the youngest actor in the cast who played Davey’s little brother, Jayce Caron.
Another kudos to Aiden Skoch who played Joseph Pulitzer. How does a teen play a menacing adult so convincingly?
Also a nod to Mikayla Gaydon who played the larger than life Medda Larkin.
Congrats to the entire dancing cast, ( I wish I could name you all), production team, orchestra and the rest behind the scenes. It takes a village to put on a show and you brought joy to our town.
James Scheid
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Disney’s Newsies: The Musical
- Letter: James Ball’s ‘Crazy for You’ is best show in town
- Mingus Union theater kicks off new season with The Mousetrap
- Everyone is everywhere: New Mingus Union High School play has 14 students, 58 charaters and 18 stories
- Mingus Union wins 11 awards in annual Music Theatre competition
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.