Letter: Outstanding job by Mingus’ James Ball and cast of NEWSIES

Congrats again to the MUHS Theater Program for their joyous production of NEWSIES.

Kudos to Director James Ball and the talented cast headed by the wonderful Alex Lloyd.

A special shout out for the comic, touching performances of Joana Wesling as Katherine Plumber, Liam McLean as Crutchy, Preston Chalmers as Davey and the youngest actor in the cast who played Davey’s little brother, Jayce Caron.

Another kudos to Aiden Skoch who played Joseph Pulitzer. How does a teen play a menacing adult so convincingly?

Also a nod to Mikayla Gaydon who played the larger than life Medda Larkin.

Congrats to the entire dancing cast, ( I wish I could name you all), production team, orchestra and the rest behind the scenes. It takes a village to put on a show and you brought joy to our town.

James Scheid

Cottonwood