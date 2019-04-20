Letter: Outstanding job by Mingus’ James Ball and cast of NEWSIES

  • Originally Published: April 20, 2019 11:23 a.m.

    • Editor:

    Congrats again to the MUHS Theater Program for their joyous production of NEWSIES.

    Kudos to Director James Ball and the talented cast headed by the wonderful Alex Lloyd.

    A special shout out for the comic, touching performances of Joana Wesling as Katherine Plumber, Liam McLean as Crutchy, Preston Chalmers as Davey and the youngest actor in the cast who played Davey’s little brother, Jayce Caron.

    Another kudos to Aiden Skoch who played Joseph Pulitzer. How does a teen play a menacing adult so convincingly?

    Also a nod to Mikayla Gaydon who played the larger than life Medda Larkin.

    Congrats to the entire dancing cast, ( I wish I could name you all), production team, orchestra and the rest behind the scenes. It takes a village to put on a show and you brought joy to our town.

    James Scheid

    Cottonwood

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.