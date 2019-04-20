Sports briefs: Camp Verde softball blanks No. 4 Northland Prep

Camp Verde High softball clinched the Central Region with a shut out win over No. 4 Northland Prep.
The No. 3 Cowboys beat NPA 6-0 at home on Tuesday to win their fifth straight power point game.
Junior Jacy Finley pitched a complete game, allowing four hits, zero runs and no walks while striking out 10.
Senior Rachel Stockseth, sophomore Jenna Huey and senior Miranda Sharp each had multiple hits. Huey and Finley each had two RBIs and Stockseth also drove in a run.
Finley and Huey hit home runs and Sharp and Huey hit doubles.
The Cowboys close out the regular season on Thursday when they host No. 37 Glendale Prep at 3:45 p.m.
Prescott tops Mingus girls tennis
Mingus Union girls tennis closed out the regular season with a home loss to Prescott.
The No. 3 Badgers beat the No. 45 Marauders 8-1 on Monday.
Mingus Union freshman Trinity Melgoza won the No. 4 singles match 1-6, 7-6, 1-0.
Up next for the Marauders is the individual state tournament, starting on Friday at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale.
Marauder boys tennis slips in rankings
After spending most of the season around the last playoff spot, Mingus Union girls tennis ended the regular season on the outside looking in.
The Marauders finished the regular season No. 21, missing out on the team state tournament.
They next head to the individual state tournament, starting on Friday at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale.
