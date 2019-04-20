Verde Valley Medical Center in Camp Verde to offer immediate care

CAMP VERDE – Beginning Tuesday, May 7, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus will offer immediate care.

The service is intended to be so immediate, according to Trista MacVittie, communications director for Northern Arizona Healthcare, that no appointments are necessary.

“Please, do not call,” she said. “Please, just show up.”

Immediate care is the “same as urgent care,” MacVittie said, “but at the cost of a primary care visit.”

A walk-in service where providers “can treat all of the same conditions treated at an urgent care,” immediate care patients pay the same co-pay “as they pay to see their primary care provider,” MacVittie said.

Open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Camp Verde campus has imaging and laboratory services that creates “one-stop” for patients and ‘allowing our providers to effectively and efficiently treat patients,” MacVittie said.

“This is very customer-centric,” MacVittie said. “But it’s not an emergency department. If it’s life-threatening, please call 9-1-1 and go to the emergency room.”

Immediate care is able to treat abdominal pain, allergies, back pain, bites and stings, asthma, broken bones, bronchitis, minor burns, colds and flu, cuts and lacerations, ear and eye infections, migraines, hypertension, nausea and diarrhea, pneumonia, rashes and skin conditions, sinus infections, sexually transmitted diseases, strep throat, urinary tract infections, sports physicals, camp physicals and minor injuries.

It’s possible that Immediate Care could treat “anywhere from 30-60 patients in a 12-hour day,” said Practice Manager Lynda Ojeda.

Family Nurse Practitioner Jason Litzinger has been with Northern Arizona Healthcare almost a year. For Litzinger, the immediate care program will “provide us the opportunity to see patients in a timely manner.”

Litzinger, Daniele Woo, Robin Mateyo and Tatyana Erdmann will be the clinic’s immediate care providers.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus is located at 1298 Finnie Flat Road.

