‘All About Eve’ starring Gillian Anderson, Lily James debuts April 28

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “All About Eve” showing in Sedona on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Gillian Anderson and Lily James lead in “All About Eve”, broadcast live to cinemas from the West End in London.

“All About Eve” tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve ... don’t you?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors — Ivo van Hove — asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

“All About Eve” is adapted by Ivo van Hove from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L Mankiewicz and the play “The Wisdom of Eve” by Mary Orr.

“All About Eve” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, April 28 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members.

Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.