Cottonwood Main Stage presents Beer School

Thursday, April 25, Main Stage hosts their 4th installment of Beer School. This event held on the last Thursday of the month is not only educational, but a lot of fun as well. Participants pay $5 each to attend the two-hour “school” that is held by a different brewery every month.



This month, The Shop out of Tempe will offer five to six of their craft beer tastings, swag and a lesson or two on how it is all done. Beer School starts promptly at 7 p.m., so get there early for a great seat and to avoid a tardy slip. This is a 21+ event.

Friday, April 26, local favorite, DJ Johnny K, will once again be playing at Main Stage. For several years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres including old school R & B, hip hop/rap, top 40 and everything in between. This is 21+ event with no cover charge.

Saturday, April 27, Albuquerque’s own “Merican Slang” will stop in to shower Main Stage with a little funk. Only this band can combine the sounds and influences of James Brown, 311, CCR, Dr. John and Cake into an all-night good time. Merican Slang tours regionally and have performed nearly every week of the year for 9 years straight.

This tireless schedule has them performing at many popular clubs, music festivals and concert venues all around the southwest and as far as the Pacific. The group’s unique musical arrangements and high energy stage presence elevates the music experience for fans of live music of any genre! When Merican Slang takes the stage, it’s time to dance!

There is no cover charge and this is a 21+ event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.