Little Black Dress National festival of new plays by female playwrights returns to Sedona

Red Earth Theatre is bringing Little Black Dress INK’s nationally sourced Female Playwrights ONSTAGE Festival to Sedona for the 6th year. This nation-wide event features local actors and actresses giving voice to short plays and monologues written by female playwrights from across the nation.

This reading of exciting new work will take place at the Mary Fisher Theatre on Thursday April 25, 7: 30 p.m.,and is open to the public.

Every year, Little Black Dress INK (LBDI) -- a nationwide female playwright producing organization -- invites female-identifying playwrights to submit short pieces to suit the ONSTAGE theme. This year’s theme was Swimming With Giants. After playwrights submitted their plays, they participated in LBDI’s unique peer-review process to narrow down the list of semi-finalists.

A play by Kate Hawkes, one of our own playwrights, will be read as will five others and a monologue. Playwrights also include Gail Mangham (from Prescott), Anne Flanagan,C.J.Ehrlich, Jennie Webb, Liz Kerlin, and Katherine Varga.

The plays are directed by Irmgard Lake, Dylan Marshall, and Dev Ross, Cathy Ransom and Kate Hawkes who also appear on stage.

The other actors are Shondra Jepperson, Dave Belkiewitz, Tiffany Grimm, Larry Cohen, Riley Whittaker, Mitch McDermott, Mary Gladieux, Shaunn Cochran, Joan Westmorland, Ashlee Threlkeld, Terra Shelman, with Karla Stamps, Martha Entin and Esther Henselmans making their Red Earth Theatre stage debut.

Some of the characters you will meet include a small dog who wants to be a life saver, a man obsessed with a B-grade film star, a daughter teaching her parents a thing or two about emojis, a very loud mind, two best friends who are NOT competitive, a young woman in the midst of a scrabble tournament and an older woman pondering her Act 3.

To ensure your seat tickets are available in advance visit www.sedonafilmfestival.com under the Events link, or just arrive at the door by 7.15.

Taking place at Mary D. Fisher Theatre in Sedona, Swimming With Giants is a fast paced, wildly diverse evening of live reader’s theater, sure to amuse, surprise and move the audience.