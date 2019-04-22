Made in Clarkdale presents Northern Arizona Student Art Show

The Northern Arizona Student Art Show, sponsored by Made In Clarkdale, will take place Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5, at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 39 N. 9th St., Clarkdale.

Hours are 1-7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday hours are 1-4 p.m. The Awards Ceremony is at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to this free event.

The Northern Arizona Student Art Show (NAZSAS) is a juried art show for aspiring high school artists that has become a major art event in Northern Arizona.

The public is invited to attend and view works of over 350 student artists from nine regional high schools. Over $4,000 is expected to be awarded to the top artists through scholarships and cash prizes.

The annual NAZSAS has a 29-year history of honoring excellence in the arts from Northern Arizona high school students. This show began with the Arizona State University alumni group in Sedona. Later, the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) took over administering the student show. N

ow, Made In Clarkdale (MIC), the artists’ association of Clarkdale, is very proud to host and administer this unique student art event.

“Our board feels that sponsoring this event fits perfectly with our mission to nurture creativity and to support art education,” said Greg Jiede, MIC Chairperson. “It’s a great way to support the visual arts in Northern Arizona high schools, provide the students with the experience of a competitive show, and to offer scholarships and cash prizes to them.”