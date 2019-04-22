Mother Road Trio promises ‘Kicks’ on Route 66

Get your kicks on Route 66 really fits the bill with these guys. The Mother Road Trio, a three piece band from Flagstaff Arizona brightens up the evening with some really fun music that just makes you happy. The band will perform in Sedona Saturday, April 27, 7 p.m. in Sound Bites Grill’s Celebrity Show Room.

Passing through eight states, and stretching from Chicago to Los Angeles, the super slab of wigwam dreams, neon empires, giant plastic dinosaurs and American Pie carries on. The Mother Road Trio embodies the quirky and free-wheeling spirit of this mighty highway, Route 66.

The band’s style is as diverse as Route 66 itself, with offerings of rhythm and blues, original ballads, Motown, swing, jazz standards, and good old rock n’ roll.

The band consists of Mike Shiner, Larry Czarnecki and Sammy McRae. The three performers have a history together and you can see they really enjoy playing together and entertaining crowds. The band performs two sets starting at 7 until 10 p.m.

A quick bio on the trio:

• Mike Shiner: Upright bass and vocal powerhouse, Mike is classically trained in full soul, breaking hearts and taking names with his seismic vocals and charm. With a degree from Berklee College of Music, Mike holds down the bottom, and brings both swagger and academic polish to this dynamic trio.

• Larry Czarnecki: Larry is no stranger to the Mother Road, starting out in the explosive music scene in Chicago, then careening off to LA, and eventually landing in Flagstaff — taking Route 66 town by storm. Larry’s virtuoso guitar playing drives the trio’s infectious rhythm with precision and panache. Larry has cultivated a unique blend of bluesy licks and tricks thrilling crowds with his impressive playing and singing, along with his expressive stage capers.

• Sammy McRae: Rock, rolling and reeling a crazy stream of notes on the magic blow harp, Sammy Mac is top dog on harmonica, with a genuinely soulful voice, and the ability to get a crowd up on their feet begging for more.

A quick-witted showman, Sammy has been a Blues Ambassador in the Southwest for over 20 years, pleasing audiences far and wide with his engaging stage presence.

The doors at Sound Bites Grill open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7 to 10 p.m. concert. There is a $10 cover to sit in the show room where the band performs.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Shops in Uptown Sedona. For more information visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713