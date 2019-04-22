Sinatra crooner Bobby Myhre sings the classics at Bella Vita Ristorante

Bella Vita Ristorante welcomes stellar crooner Bobby Myhre Saturday, April 26, 6 to 9 p.m., in the Golden Room.

A seasoned performer with many years of wowing audiences under his belt, Bobby Myhre performs with enthusiasm.

His style and charisma is reminiscent of the Big Band era. Along with songs from Frank Sinatra, Bobby also performs hits from vocal-powerhouse favorites like Jerry Vale, Barry Manilow, Dean Martin and Bobby Darin.

He brings back the Big Band era with gusto.

Saturday, April 27, the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega from 6 to 9 p.m. Vega performs a great mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Entertainer Brian Peterman will be at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday, April 24; Sunday, April 28; and Tuesday April 30, performing from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Gold Room

Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth, ensuring a pleasant evening for all.

Peterman is a veteran Alaska commercial fisherman, having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname “The Fishin’ Musician” and has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years.