Cottonwood Community Band to perform music from stage and screen

The Cottonwood Community Band, under the direction of Dr. Sy Brandon, will perform two May concerts featuring music from stage and screen.



The program is made up of some of America’s best loved and most widely known music from your favorite Hollywood movies and Broadway shows. You’ll be tempted to sing along with these, but please don’t – the band has worked too hard to polish up these gems.

The band will open with “Girl Crazy” a 1930 Broadway show with music by George Gershwin.



Next up will be the beautiful “Lara’s Theme” from the Oscar-winning film “Doctor Zhivago.”



A medley of tunes from another Oscar-winner, “Fiddler on the Roof” is up next followed by a beautiful saxophone solo by Yancey Valdez of the song “Someone To Watch Over Me”, which was featured in the 1926 Broadway play “Oh, Kay!”



Lerner and Lowe’s 1960 classic “Camelot” is set in the days of King Arthur and the band will play a selection of music from that production under the direction of Neil Manzenberger, the band’s assistant conductor.



You’ll get a kick out of the Cartoon Carnival medley with music from some animated classics. And finally you’ll hear the moving music from Les Misérables to close the show.



This program will be performed on Sunday afternoon, May 5, at the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts in Camp Verde, and again on Sunday afternoon, May 19, at the Mingus Union High School auditorium.



Both concerts begin at 3 p.m. and will last for just over an hour. Both concerts are free of charge, so there’s no reason not to come.

For more information about the band visit CottonwoodCommunityBand.org.