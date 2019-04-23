Jury finds Benjamin Pita guilty in stabbing case

CAMP VERDE – A jury found a 25-year-old Clarkdale man involved in a 2017 stabbing case guilty of endangerment and criminal damage earlier this month in the Yavapai County Superior Court. Judge Christopher Kottke presided over the case.

Benjamin Pita, 25, was convicted on the two felony charges Friday, April 5.

A mistrial was declared on the aggravated assault charge involving an incident where Pita is accused of stabbing another man while driving in Cottonwood.

According to Cottonwood police, the stabbing occurred at State Route 260 and East Thousand Trails Road minutes before a 911 call was made.

Police said Pita stabbed a 53-year-old man numerous times in the face, neck, arm and chest while in a car. The victim was driving and Pita was the passenger. Police said Pita was a hitchhiker.

The victim was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries and extreme blood loss.

On Dec. 8, 2019, federal agents with the U.S. Marshal’s Service apprehended Pita in Tucson.

A new trial has been set for the aggravated assault charge starting Tuesday, June 4, 2019. This will be a 12-person jury, according to court records.