Letter: Verde Connect an exercise in redundancy

Editor:
I would like to weigh in on the controversy over building a new county road to connect State Rt. 260 with Cornville Road.
We already have two roads that do just that -- State Route 89A, and I-17. I have traveled both of those routes, and have not experienced any undue delays or congestion.
Another road doing the same thing would be a very expensive redundancy
Rick E. Brenfleck
Camp Verde
