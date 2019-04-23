Letter: Verde Connect an exercise in redundancy

Editor:

I would like to weigh in on the controversy over building a new county road to connect State Rt. 260 with Cornville Road.



We already have two roads that do just that -- State Route 89A, and I-17. I have traveled both of those routes, and have not experienced any undue delays or congestion.



Another road doing the same thing would be a very expensive redundancy

Rick E. Brenfleck

Camp Verde