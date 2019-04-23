What will become of old Camp Verde Circle K?

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde has plans to demolish the old Circle K building at the Y-intersection.

As of Monday, the plan doesn’t have a commencement date, Town Manager Russ Martin said.

“We haven’t even budgeted a resource to do it yet and it may still not make priority,” Martin said Monday. There’s “absolutely no timeframe yet.”

Since Camp Verde saw the new Circle K open in April 2018 on Finnie Flat Road, the town has considered what to do with the building – and the land it resides on.

But the building’s removal, Martin said, as with the removal of the old Camp Verde Library in 2017, will require the removal of asbestos.

“We’ve done some testing on the building,” Martin said. Because of the asbestos, there’s a little work that needs to be done.”

Martin estimated Monday that the project could cost “between $50,000 and $80,000 … “depending on how much of an asbestos issue there is.”

But Martin said that the town “can go after grants” to cover asbestos-related work.

“The rest would be demolition,” he said.

The town has considered a reconfiguration of the Y-intersection, but Martin also said Monday that any road work “would be another few years away.”

“I don’t anticipate us redesigning that road anytime soon,” he said. “It isn’t in the budget yet.”

Not in the current budget year, Martin said, and also not in the 2019-2020 budget cycle.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42