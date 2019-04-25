Five years later: Storefront of former Camp Verde ALCO remains empty

CAMP VERDE – It’s been about five years since ALCO pulled out of its Camp Verde location on Finnie Flat Road in the Bashas’ center.

According to Jake McClaughry, an associate with leasing agent Western Retail Advisors, there has been “preliminary interest from a few users” in the 30,000-square-foot available space.

“But it is far too early to know if [the interest] will pan out,” said McClaughry.

Camp Verde Economic Development Director Steve Ayers said Wednesday that the ALCO building is “front and center to the community.”

“You can’t miss the fact that it has remained empty for over five years,” Ayers said. “The challenge for the owners, as well as the community, has been finding a suitable occupant in a world where retail is changing faster than the retailers can fully grasp.”

Ayers also said that finding a tenant to fill the available space “will happen.”

“It is just difficult to say when and who will occupy the space,” he said.

Though the front of the retail space has been repainted, McClaughry is “not aware of any other improvements on the building” since ALCO vacated the unit located at 520 W. Finnie Flat Road in the Bashas’ shopping center.

“I would be surprised if our landlord put a bunch of money into the space without having a tenant in tow,” McClaughry said. “Usually, once we get a tenant with some interest, then we let them know – depending on their credit, financials – that the landlord will be willing to upgrade the space for them. Assuming we have a signed lease.”

Western Retail Advisors is the leasing agent for the entire shopping center.

Recently, NAPA Auto moved into the center at 522 Finnie Flat Road, and a restaurant called Alfonso’s is preparing to move in to the unit north of H&R Block, McClaughry also said.

“We are hoping to get this center fully occupied for the people of Camp Verde, and are excited for what the future holds for this center,” McClaughry said.

