Long delays on State Route 179 May 13-17

Motorists who use State Route 179 between Sedona and Interstate 17 through the Village of Oak Creek should expect long delays in both directions of travel from May 13-17, because of pavement-preservation work.

Pavement work is scheduled to occur during daylight hours over five days between the Red Rock Ranger Station and the Chapel Road roundabout.

Motorists should expect long delays as pilot cars guide drivers through lane closures in 3-mile segments. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control through the work zone. Flaggers will also be on site to maintain access to businesses, communities and local streets throughout the project area.

Speeds limits will be reduced. ADOT urges motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT›s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.