299-unit RV resort opens behind Jones Ford of SR 260

CAMP VERDE – The first section of a new recreational vehicle resort has opened behind Jones Ford off SR 260. It is approved for 299 sites, adding to the 402 recreational vehicle sites currently being built in Camp Verde closer to the intersection of Interstate 17 and SR260.

“Our resort is ready for your visit,” the Sedona View RV Resort website announced. “For now, we offer brand new electric, water and sewer hooks. In the coming months we will have super fast WiFi, a salt water therapy pool, a community center, dog park and social events.”

The Yavapai County Supervisors also approved a cell tower for the RV resort in 2017, according to Tammy DeWitt, senior planner for Yavapai County. A wastewater septic system also was approved for the full-hookup RV resort, she added.

In February 2014, the supervisors approved a zoning change from industrial, general limited zoning to Planned Area Development zoning to allow for the RV park consisting of 299 RV sites and 274 RV storage spaces on approximately 35 acres.

Workers are putting finishing touches on the RV lots, while some RVs are already using the resort. which is constructed on a plateau above Jones Ford..

The unobstructed 360-deegree views look out at the Sedona Red Rocks, Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Mingus Mountain. The resort is within easy driving distance to the Verde River, Out of Africa and another recreational vehicle park, Thousand Trails.

“The view at this park is spectacular. You can look at the Sedona mountains, turn around and look at the Mingus Mountain and if you like horses, you can look at those too. It’s a 360-degree panoramic view and we are certain you will love it,” explains the Sedona View RV Resort website.