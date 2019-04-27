Commentary: Spring a season for faith, hope, enthusiasm

Look around. Spring has arrived. Some poets call it the most romantic time of year, when tree blossoms, mild breezes and songbirds stir up positive emotions. We might want to take time out of our hectic schedules to appreciate the essence of these beautiful Spring days.

Daffodils (and weeds) are pushing stubbornly through the soil, as if to say, “I just woke up!” Spring is testimony that joy can be found by just looking out your window.

This is the time of grand celebrations – proms, graduations, parties, festivals, parades and feasts are happening in every corner of the world. The Romans, those original party-animals, used to have one huge (and wild) festival that lasted about five days in early Spring to honor Flora, the goddess of flowers.

Evidently, those Romans did a whole lot of honoring and (oops, I’d say it, but this is a family newspaper) other activities, causing birthrates to climb nine months later.

The Spring Festival in China, marking the Chinese lunar Near Year, is over 2000 years old. People place red paper with black lettering over their doorways, telling the evil spirits to stay away, while they have lavish parades and parties. Feasts, music and dance are also part of the spectacle of springtime “happenings” around the globe.

But it’s not all about eating, drinking, dancing, singing, parading and kissing that’s going on this time of year. There is something else, far more sinister. Have you ever heard of “spring cleaning?”

Many people view Springtime as the beginning of their annual ritual, called “spring cleaning.” An evil custom in America and Europe, this is the season to tear through the closets, wash the windows, beat the rugs, sort stuff out of the cupboards, wash everything and then put it all back. Bedspreads are changed out. Dark colored throws and pillows are packed away. Turn the house inside out. Yikes, it’s exhausting just thinking about it.

Another downside to the glory of Spring, are the billions of pollen that are floating around, like a thick yellow haze, ready to make us sneeze and wheeze.

Heads feeling like they’re stuffed with cotton candy, noses running, eyes reddened, throats burning ... hey, it’s not always easy living with Mother Nature. If you see a cloud of yellow outside, run for your life. It is not rose pedals, but tiny little dust-like particles that are coming after you. Ka-chooo. (Excuse me while I find a Kleenex).

I think I’ll forget about the “cleaning” and “wheezing,” and focus on little purple lantanas, daffodils popping up, and the anticipated return of the songbirds. Poets say that

Spring is not just a season; it’s the reason why we have faith, hope and enthusiasm. It is the testimony that “dead looking” trees can still burst with life when the bleakness of winter passes.

Enjoy all that Spring has to offer, Dear Readers, because it’s here right now. And please take time out from sneezing to stop and smell the roses.

Judy Bluhm is a local writer. Have a story or a comment? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.