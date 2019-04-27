Eric Evans to leave Cottonwood’s American Heritage

COTTONWOOD – After five years as lead administrator at Cottonwood’s American Heritage Academy, Eric Evans is moving on.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I will not be returning to American Heritage Academy next year,” Evans wrote in an April 18 email to the school’s students, parents and staff. “It has been a pleasure serving each of you as your principal.”

Evans has accepted a job as principal at Williams High School.

“Everyone there that I have met has been so warm and positive,” Evans said. “I love the small town, the cooler temps, the pine trees, and the opportunity that lies ahead in Williams. I was impressed with everything my wife and I saw, both as a potential district employee and as a parent of children who would attend” schools in the Williams Unified School District.”

The decision, Evans said, was “both a personal one and a professional one.”

“It was an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up,” he said. “It is simply time to move on, while my family is young. Now is the time to make a change, if my family was ever to make one.”

At American Heritage’s Cottonwood campus, Evans has “learned so much and will cherish and remember so many great memories, along with so many great people.”

“I thank you for allowing me to take this journey together, with each of you,” Evans said. “It is my hope that we’ve made a positive and lasting impact, that we are preparing young hearts and minds to become productive citizens that are ready to serve this great Republic and to make lasting, positive impacts in their communities. I will most certainly miss the staff and miss the kiddos.”

Evans’ contract with American Heritage expires on June 30. But his last day will be Friday, June 28.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42