Mingus boys tennis doubles team falls in state first round

Mingus Union boys tennis seniors Brigham Peterson and Jordan Finger went out in the first round of the state tournament.

The Finger/Peterson team lost 6-1, 6-2 to Sowinski/Healey of Scottsdale Saguaro on Friday in the first round of the AIA Division II doubles state championship tournament at the Paseo Racquet Center in Glendale.

MUHS junior John Valentine was also selected for the newly elite individual state tournament, in the singles bracket, but was unable to attend due to a prior commitment. He would have faced Colin Streeter from Bradshaw Mountain in the first round.

Valentine went 10-4 on the year in singles and also qualified for the singles state tournament last season.