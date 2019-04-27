Obituary: Pamela Lee Jackson 1948-2019

Pamela Lee Jackson was born March 30, 1948, in Safford, Arizona. She lived her life in Arizona moving to Camp Verde in 1979 after living, working and raising her family on a working cattle ranch near the south end of the Grand Canyon.

She left us much too soon on April 17, 2019, surrounded by love with her family.



“Pam,” “Mom,” “Monie” will always be remembered as a fierce leader. The one who was there and ready to help no matter what or for who.

Preceded in death by her grandson, Trevor Wayne Hammond; granddaughter, Heather Jo; parents, Osa Hopson and Rudolph Marion.

Pam leaves behind her husband, Darrel; daughters, Heather Pavey and Risë Pavey; daughter-in-law, Heather Risk; grandchildren, Taylor and Ashley Hammond; her two great grandchildren, Brayden Wayne and Peyton Rae; countless amazing family members and many fantastic friends.

Monie was a dedicated mother and grandmother - larger than life - truly a bright light leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. A true champion for animals and where every stray had a compassionate, safe home. Monie you have given our family so much and asked so little in return.



Thank you for always being there for us, for teaching and listening to us, helping and forgiving us, loving us in every way possible and for continually paving the way for us. We will forever strive to reach the standard you set.



You will be missed more than words can say.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter or to the Clear Creek Cemetery, Camp Verde, Arizona.



A celebration of Pam’s life is being planned and will be held at a later date.



Information provided by survivors.