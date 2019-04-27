Recreational vehicle resorts blossoming in Verde Valley

CAMP VERDE – By Aug. 1, Verde Ranch RV Resort will celebrate the grand opening of a 402-unit recreational vehicle complex located on the northwest side of I-17 and SR 260.

Each of the 40-foot, 60-foot and 75-foot full hook-up sites will be between 30 and 35 feet wide, according to Lisa Harold, chief operating officer with Contemporary Resorts and Residences.

There are “a lot of moving parts to a development,” Harold said during a recent two-hour site tour. “But we’re moving right along to our target date and we’ll confidently be open on Aug. 1, all amenities and spaces. Clear skies have helped construction crews stay on schedule ahead of the grand opening, but truthfully we can’t get open fast enough.”

Besides the spaces for folks to park their recreational vehicles, Verde Ranch will also have 16 vacation rentals – cottages – along the Verde Ditch.

With three different floor plans, each of the 399-square-foot cottages will either be studio, one bedroom or two bedroom.

“We keep up with contemporary trends,” she said. “Things that appeal to all ages. We’re embracing that outdoor atmosphere, the river access. We’ve positioned ourselves for our guests to have a good time while they’re here.”

Amenities

Each of the RV sites will have 50 AMP service, and will include Wifi and cable. Options include riverfront sites, pull through or back in, deluxe pull-through or deluxe back-in, as well as fire pits and picnic tables.

Amenities include a clubhouse with a business center, billiard table, shuffleboard, poker, meeting/activity space, and a gymnasium.

Or take a dip in the swimming pool or the jacuzzis, also at the clubhouse. Verde Ranch will also have two laundry/shower buildings, as well as a pet park, children’s play area, horseshoes, pickleball courts, hiking trails and river recreation.

Verde Ranch will also have a convenience store, which also will house the manager’s office.

‘Great location’

Contemporary Resorts and Residences committed to building Verde Ranch because the Verde Valley is a “very underserved RV market.”

“There’s been a lot of interest in development here,” Harold said. “It’s a great central location, an organic path to Sedona and the Grand Canyon. And we’ve had a fabulous relationship with the town. They’ve been great to work with.”

Job Opportunities

According to Resort Manager Jenny Buck, customer service is “really important.”

Which is one reason why the as many as 12 job openings need to be filled by Aug. 1. Those jobs include maintenance, housekeeping, activities and guest services, Buck said.

Buck, who worked as resort manager in Ehrenberg before she and her family relocated to Camp Verde, said she will be working with local tourism companies to provide activities beyond Verde Ranch’s various amenities, such as concierge kayak and ATV rentals.

Verde Ranch RV Resort is located at 1105 N. Dream Catcher Drive in Camp Verde.

Call 928-567-7126 or email vrrvinfo@crrmgmt.com for more information. Also visit https://www.verderanchrvresort.com for more information.