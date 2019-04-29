54th annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 18-19

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 54th annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 18-19 for a look at some totally renovated gems in the mile-high town.

This year’s tour will include The Radio House, owned by Gussie and Harry Mader and built in 1919. The Maders were ham radio operators and there are artifacts from this hobby imbedded in the walls of this charming miners shack.

Visitors are in for a real look back in time to life in the mining town and the simple architecture and lifestyle of Jerome. There will be a 600-foot walk down a private road to get to the home so come prepared with comfortable walking shoes.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town to Spook Hall. The Tour starts with ticket sales at this original JC Penney on Hull Avenue.

Adults will pay $25 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3.

There will be lots of steps and walking so come prepared for an adventure. First Tour starts at 9 a.m. and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3 p.m.

Leave yourself two to four hours for this event. Participants will take a van ride to most locations with a few within walking distance of each other. The tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.