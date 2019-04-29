‘Canyons and Horses’ at Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque is delighted to present “Canyons and Horses” which opens with a reception on Friday, May 3, from 5-8 p.m. Talent and creativity is in the spotlight with a group of traditional and contemporary artists who are captivated by the intricate canyons of the West, especially our beloved Grand Canyon.

Not to be missed are landscape artists Bill Cramer, Michelle Condrat, Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Linda Glover Gooch, Gregory Stocks, Marcia Molnar, and more who light up the walls with colorful paintings which capture a series of special moments experienced by these artists in the awe and beauty of nature.

Also the gallery honors a select group of equine artists who know their animals so well as they rise to the demanding challenge of painting or sculpting horses. Sandra Passmore Byland, Vicki Catapano, Maria D’Angelo, Susan Kliewer, Mark Edward Adams, Curt Mattson, and Sarah Phippen express their deep connection that stems from growing up with horses in their “portraits” and scenes capturing their own special moments with these majestic animals.

Bill Cramer, who spends a great portion of his time at the Grand Canyon, is mesmerized by the changing light and color that appears over his beloved canyon.

Michelle Condrat sees the motion that changing weather can create for the eye of the beholder. Condrat playfully renders the movement of light and shadow with pixelated shapes in her vibrantly colorful paintings.

Plein air painters Betty Carr and Howard Carr are undaunted to capture the beauty of light in their canyon paintings. Their expressionistic renderings are passionately experienced as they watch the light and color change second by second.

Horses continue to hold a special place in art from the prehistoric equine images in the Caves of Lascaux in southwest France to the paintings and sculpture of Frederick Remington and Charles Russell, which have become icons of the American West.

Colored pencil artist Sandra Passmore Byland finds all these breeds captivating. Although spending countless hours caring for a variety of animals and wildlife, it has been the horse that speaks to her more deeply. Byland shares an almost transcendental expression in the way she conveys the mystique and reverence she feels for this beloved companion.

Riding her horse to school as a young student, Vicki Catapano immersed herself in the opportunities that growing up around ranching and horses gave her.

Susan Kliewer has always had horses and continues to hold a special place in her heart for them. Her first drawings were of horses and from that point, they have been an important part of Susan’s life and family. Her new bronze “Pony Girl” expresses the joy and delight of her first independent ride as a little girl.

Contemporary sculptor Mark Edward Adams is enamored with the equine subject and is inspired to work with them in person. “Horses are so expressive and they convey a dynamic range of human emotions,” speaks the artist about his chosen subject.

Cowboy artist Curt Mattson has lived the life he sculpts in his action packed story-telling bronzes. His sensitivity to equine behavior reveals itself in his sculptures in not only the charm a horse can express, but in the artist’s deep appreciation for all that a horse gives.

Mountain Trails Gallery’s festive reception for the exhibition “Canyons and Horses” takes place on First Friday, May 3, from 5-8 p.m. and runs through the month of May.

Mountain Trails Gallery - 336 S.R. 179, upstairs, Suite A201, Sedona, (928) 282-3225 mountaintrailssedona.com

(928) 282-3225