City of Cottonwood presents Old Town Music and the Market featuring Keith Okie and Friends

The Old Town Music and the Market starts off the season Thursday, May 2, at the Old Town Activities Park and runs each Thursday in May and June.

Plan to be there from 5 p.m. to dark enjoying fresh produce and all the other local offerings. Headlining the first week’s entertainment will be Keith Okie & Friends.

Stop by for the produce, but stay for the amazing local musical entertainment.



Shop for locally grown fruits & vegetables, homemade jams, breads, desserts, hot dogs, jewelry, crafts, and more.



The Old Town Music & the Market is sponsored by Jennifer Griffin of State Farm and Allegra Printing.

